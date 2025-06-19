Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook for $79.99? Here’s why it’s worth it

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackSocial . KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Looking for a solid laptop without the sticker shock? You can grab a refurbished Lenovo 11.6” 300e 2-in-1 Chromebook for just $79.99—a serious 71% markdown from its original price of $284.99.

Yes, this is a Grade B refurbished device—but buying refurbished is actually a smart move for a lot of users. Grade B simply means it might have some light scuffing on the bezel or minor scratches on the body. Think: cosmetic wear, not performance flaws. Under the hood, it’s been tested to ensure full functionality, making it a dependable device for schoolwork, at-home productivity, and entertainment.

Finished in a sleek gray and running ChromeOS, this 2-in-1 laptop-to-tablet Chromebook is ideal for kids doing homework (ChromeOS parental controls ✅), students attending virtual classes (webcam ✅), or remote workers who need a portable, lightweight device for on the go (just 3.2 lbs ✅). Even if you’re just looking for a screen to stream, browse, or multitask on, this laptop gets the job done without putting pressure on your wallet.

With 4GB of RAM, 32GB of flash storage, and a durable 11.6” touchscreen display, this laptop is as versatile as it is affordable. The 2-in-1 functionality lets you flip from laptop to tablet mode, perfect for presentations, note-taking, or casual streaming.

Bottom line? If you’re OK with a few minor blemishes in exchange for more than $200 in savings, this Chromebook is a no-brainer. Stock is limited—so act fast if you want one.

