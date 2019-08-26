Austin-area school teaching students valuable life skills in Adulting 101 program

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Ever wish you could have learned valuable "adulting" skills such as cooking, money management and interviewing in high school?

Some students at Round Rock Independent School District's Cedar Ridge High School are doing just that in the school's Adulting 101 program.

The school has partnered with local hospital chefs to teach students important culinary skills.

"For the kitchen piece of it, we're teaching them basic skills on how to survive. Not really high-end culinary stuff, but when they graduate, how are they going to feed themselves?" Ralph Chavez, executive chef for Touchpoint System, told Round Rock ISD.

Debbie Chavez, librarian at Cedar Ridge High, said the Adulting 101 program includes cooking, money management, job interviewing and resume writing classes. She said they hope to add a class for basic automotive skills to the program.

KSAT reached out to local districts to see if similar programs were offered locally.

Northside ISD says it addresses some of the topics that Adulting 101 offers through various courses, but the district does not have a dedicated program like Round Rock ISD.

North East ISD says it offers a budgeting course called Dollars & Sense, which is popular this semester and is offered at most of the district's campuses. The district also offers cooking courses, such as food science, human services and hospitality and tourism.

NEISD says interviewing, resume building and budgeting skills are built into many of its courses.

