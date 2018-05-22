Boerne ISD school board approves raise for teachers, staff

BOERNE, Tx - The Boerne Independent School District approved a salary increase to its teachers and staff during a regularly scheduled board meeting on Monday night.

We’re excited to announce our teachers, nurses and librarians are receiving a 3 percent raise for the upcoming school year,” Chief Human Resources Officer, Dr. Elaine Howard said. “In addition, all other employees are receiving a 2 percent increase."

The changes are effective July 1st, 2018 will be finalized for every employee by September 2018.

RELATED: 94% of teachers spend their own money on school supplies

RELATED: How far teacher salaries have fallen behind

"Boerne is in a unique position, with a supportive school board who embrace BISD as a fast- growing district we are now able to align our compensation to the forward direction our district is going,” Howard said.

The school board also voted to increase benefits for employees for the upcoming school year. BISD will add additional contributions to its employees as well as more for those with families and spouses on District insurance plans.

“Improved salaries along with an increase to the district's contribution toward benefits are ways we can acknowledge and say, ‘thank you’ to our employees for their work,” Howard said.

The raises come as other districts around the country face shortages and setbacks, often calling for reductions to teacher salaries.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.