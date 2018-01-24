NISD Board of Trustees unanimously approves $848M bond for May 5 ballot

SAN ANTONIO - The Northside Independent School District Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Tuesday to place a $848 million bond on the May 5 ballot, the school district announced.

The district said the bond comes after an extensive study and consideration by a 250-member District-wide Citizens’ Bond Committee.

NISD said there was a need for maintenance at existing facilities along with a need for additional learning space at area schools. There is also a need for new safety and security upgrades, the district said.

The majority of the money, roughly 67-percent, would go to improve existing schools. Four new schools however are also in the proposal, including a new high school.

In addition to addressing the aging schools highlights of the bond include building bullet-resistant security lobbies at 44 elementary schools, adding and improving campus technology, replacing air conditioning and heating infrastructure, providing shade structures on all elementary campus playgrounds, and the addition of a new magnet school program on the Marshall High School campus.

Here's a break down on the major elements of the bond proposal:

New Schools $280,300,000

Renovations/Reconstruction/Upgrades $329,460,000

Infrastructure $ 85,200,000

Roofing/Waterproofing $ 20,450,000

Safety & Security $ 34,700,000

Technology $ 73,800,000

Transportation $ 15,000,000

Bond Issuance & Management $ 10,000,000

The Citizens’ Bond Committee was comprised of hundreds of parents, senior citizens, students, business representatives, taxpayers, teachers, and other staff who met for seven weeks to discuss the needs of the district as well as initiatives to upgrade the aging schools.

NISD trustees voted unanimously tonight at the Board Meeting to call a $848.91 million bond election on May 5. pic.twitter.com/SUj6m3XqyO — Northside ISD (@NISD) January 24, 2018

