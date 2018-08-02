Tensions grow as South San ISD TRE election draws closer

SAN ANTONIO - This month, taxpayers in the South San Independent School District boundary will decide on a tax ratification election, or TRE, that would increase property taxes in order to support a $6.4 million plan.

The school district said the increase is needed to balance out a growing deficit, to support new and old programs, hire staff for new programs and give pay raises to all staff.

Superintendent Abelardo Saavedra said all nine elementary schools in the district would hopefully all have academies, which are specialized programs.

“Do we want a better future for our kids? As a superintendent, I know I do,” he said.

Officials said about $3 million have already been cut from the budget, but $3.5 million more would be cut if the TRE fails.

“Every voter will need to decide for themselves whether or not their child deserves the support of a ‘yes’ vote in this election,” Saavedra said.

There is pushback from taxpayers. Across the district, signs against the TRE are popping up.

Stacey Alderete is part of the South San Accountability PAC, which is made up of about 150 people rallying people against the tax ratification.

“I want to move forward. We as a community want to move forward, but we want to do it responsibly,” she said. “We don’t want to end up like a year ago, end up like five years ago. We don’t want to end up like other districts that passed the TRE and are worse off.”

Alderete said the district has not been open about which programs specifically the money will support, nor has it made it clear which the financial programs have been in the past that led to the deficit and school closures years back.

“Where is it that we keep going wrong? This is not something new,” she said.

Alderete said she would like to see the new superintendent seated, so he or she can straighten out the books before they approve a TRE. The school district is expected to begin interviewing candidates, and possibly announce a hire, later this summer or in early fall.

The election is Aug. 14 for the TRE.

