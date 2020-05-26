Blake Shelton Showers Gwen Stefani's Son Kingston With Kisses on His 14th Birthday

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale couldn't be prouder of their eldest son, Kingston, on his special day -- and Blake Shelton is pretty impressed too!

On Tuesday, Stefani kicked off the birthday tributes to Kingston, sharing a picture of their teenage son on Instagram to commemorate him turning 14. Kingston clearly takes after his stylish parents, sporting bleached hair and rocking puka shells, a cross and a necklace bearing his name.

"Happy 14th bday to my first born son -- thank u God for marking me HIS MAMMA GX #loveukingstonjames," Stefani captioned the photo.

The proud mom later shared a video of her boyfriend, Shelton, kissing her son multiple times on the cheek. "Happy b day kingking gx @blakeshelton #😘😘😘😘😘😘😘," Stefani captioned the adorable moment.

Rossdale also took to Instagram to share a sweet message about Kingston.

"Kingston james mc gregor rossdale - 14 years old today," he wrote. "What a journey with this young man. king you blow me away. such a kind funny smart handsome naughty spirited articulate dynamic sapien. you’re so full of love and humor it feels like we got something right although the credit belongs to you. we are gonna celebrate hard tonight."

"I'm sorry there is no large gathering as you had requested (and advertised 😳😳😳😂😂🤷🏽🎂) but that will come," he added about currently being under quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Let’s all get safer first. what can i tell you - you’re the love of my life. the eye of my apple. you know i do it all (mostly)for you and your siblings right? 🖤."

Aside from Kingston, Rossdale and Stefani also share their 11-year-old son, Zuma, and their 6-year-old son, Apollo. The two split in 2015, and Stefani started dating Shelton later that year. Last month, the Bush frontman talked about co-parenting with Stefani and their kids spending time in Shelton's home state, Oklahoma, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I did the first two weeks with [my kids], then they went to Oklahoma," Rossdale said during his appearance on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation. "They are on a 10,000-acre lot. I think it's OK for now, but it's a real big dilemma for parents and kids who split custody."

"I know who's around me and know who's bringing the corona — no one — but you send your kids out somewhere else and now they're coming back to you, and now you're prone to whoever they're with so it's a tricky one with all divorced parents," he continued.

Meanwhile, Shelton is clearly close with Stefani's three sons.

"He is a good dad, actually," Stefani said of the country singer during an interview on the Today show in September. "He's been helping me out a lot, so I literally get to the point where I'm like, 'You gotta get home, I need help.' It's hard. I got three boys."

In August, a source told ET that Shelton has made Stefani's sons a priority in his life.

"Gwen and Blake do so many fun activities with the boys and Blake plays with them like a big kid," the source said. "He seriously enjoys doing things with the kids like going to the movies, fishing, camping, and teaching them to horseback ride and boating."

"They are both working so much and are loving their life as a family," the source added. "Blake has made Gwen's boys a huge priority in his life and cares for them like their his own."

