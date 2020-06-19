'Are You the One?' Stars Clinton Moxam and Uche Nwosu Announce They're Engaged

Congratulations are in order for Clinton Moxam and Uche Nwosu! The Are You the One? stars -- who appeared on season 6 of the MTV show -- announced on their Instagrams on Thursday that they got engaged. Nwosu shared a slideshow of the two and showed off her engagement ring, alongside a sweet note for her fiancé.

"Still speechless. I honestly didn’t think love like this existed. I’m the most me, my BEST self - when I’m with you," she captioned her post, adding that "no one loves me better." She concluded by adding that she can’t wait to be Moxam's wife.

The groom-to-be, on his end, also shared a handful of pics from their engagement. In his lengthy post, he explained that he met Nwosu three years ago, and that he believes they are "created for one another."

"Uche I’ve been searching for you since I was like 9. Our relationship and the love we have for one another came out of nowhere & it’s undeniable you’re my wife," he penned, adding that he can't wait to start wedding planning "because I want some babies soon 😋."

While on Are You the One?, Moxam was secretly paired with Geles Rodriguez, while Nwosu was with Joe Torgerson. The soon-to-be wedded pair, though, had great chemistry throughout the show and began a relationship once they stopped filming.

They confirmed their relationship during the reality show's reunion. Nwosu also moved to Florida to be closer to her beau.

