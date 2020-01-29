Vanessa Bryant Makes Instagram Public: Her Sweetest Moments With Kobe and Gigi

Vanessa Bryant was Kobe and daughter Gianna's No. 1 supporter.

Following the tragic deaths of her husband and 13-year-old daughter, the wife of the late NBA star made her Instagram public, letting fans get a look inside her loving family. Vanessa's whole world revolves around her beautiful daughters, including the late Gigi, who was already a basketball superstar in her own way.

Nicknaming her "wings" and "mambacita," a play on Kobe's famous moniker "Black Mamba," Vanessa cheered on Gigi and her dreams of making it to the WNBA. As for her and Kobe's relationship, the two had been together since she was 18, and had been married for almost 19 years.

Here's a look at Vanessa's sweetest Instagram posts with Kobe and Gigi.

Family Trips and Holidays

Gigi's Biggest Fan

Kobe and Gigi, along with seven other people, died in a helicopter car crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday. A source who is friends with the Bryant family told ET on Wednesday, "Vanessa is completely shocked and heartbroken but is trying to stay as strong as she can in front of her children."

"Vanessa has been with Kobe since she was 18 and never expected to live her life without him, and that is going to take time," the source said. "She has been surrounded by her family and friends but she feels almost numb to everything. She is thankful for the outpouring of love she and her family have received and will respond when she’s ready. Right now she’s taking time to be with her girls."

