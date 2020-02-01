Kobe Bryant's Sisters Break Their Silence Following His and Gianna's Death: 'We Are Devastated'

Kobe Bryant's sisters have broken their silence following the NBA star's death.

Sharia Washington and Shaya Tabb released a touching statement, almost a week after their brother, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other victims, died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

"On behalf of our family, we join Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka and Capri in grieving the loss of Kobe and Gianna in such a tragic accident. We are devastated by the loss of our brother, son, our niece and granddaughter, and our hearts go out to all the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday. Our lives are forever changed," the sisters said in a statement to NewsOne on Friday. "Thank you for your prayers, the numerous calls, texts, emails and cards."

"Please visit MambaOnThree.org to support the families affected by Sunday’s tragedy and to honor Kobe and Gianna’s legacy, please visit: MambaSportsFoundation.org #Mambacita #Mamba #Family #GirlsDad."

Friday also marks the first Los Angeles Lakers game since Bryant's death. Staples Center has been filled with a number of special tributes in his and his daughter's honor.

It's been a time of mourning for Bryant's family and his many fans all over the world. On Wednesday, Bryant's wife, Vanessa, released a statement on Instagram, expressing her heartbreak and devastation, as well as her gratitude for the monumental outpouring of love and condolences.

"My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri," she wrote, in part, alongside a family photo. "We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately."

