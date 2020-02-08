62ºF

STOMP crashes into the Tobin Center this weekend

National Tour playing Friday & Saturday

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist

Kaiti Blake, Meteorologist

The “international percussion sensation” STOMP is at the Tobin Center this weekend for 3 performances. Tickets start at $27, and included with admission is a special post-show Q&A session with cast members for select performances. Kaiti Blake talked to some of the performers to see what audiences can expect.

To buy tickets and for more info on the show click here.

