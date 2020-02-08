STOMP crashes into the Tobin Center this weekend
National Tour playing Friday & Saturday
The “international percussion sensation” STOMP is at the Tobin Center this weekend for 3 performances. Tickets start at $27, and included with admission is a special post-show Q&A session with cast members for select performances. Kaiti Blake talked to some of the performers to see what audiences can expect.
To buy tickets and for more info on the show click here.
