Sarah Hyland and Ariel Winter Wear Matching See-Through Dresses to ‘Modern Family’ Wrap Party

Sexy on-screen sisters! Modern Family is coming to a close after 11 seasons and over the weekend the cast celebrated the momentous occasion. Sarah Hyland took to Instagram to share her wrap party look that matched what her on-screen sister, Ariel Winter, was wearing.

The ladies, who played Haley and Alex Dunphy on the hit ABC comedy, both rocked black see-through dresses with Winter, 22, showing off her black lingerie underneath.

"I love these people with all my heart. 11 years together is proof you and your tv sister will start wearing the same outfit, siblings for life will be made, and you’ll forever fight over the same professor 😂," Hyland, 29, captioned the series of shots. "We’ll always be Dunphys and we’ll always have each other ❤️."

Hyland shared pics of her posing with Winter, their on-screen brother, Nolan Gould, and other co-stars. She also defended her TV sister's look when one commenter wrote, “What’s up with Ariel Winters outfit tho?” Hyland replied, “You that she’s 🔥?? I KNOW.”

Hyland's fiance, Wells Adams, also commented on the post, writing, "You ladies both look 🔥!!!"

Adams accompanied Hyland to the event where they posed for photos, danced in their own frame to the Modern Family theme song, and posed with Hyland's on-screen love interest, Reid Ewing.

"The Modern Family wrap party has great lighting and smoking hot cast members. Constantly amazed by you @sarahhyland," Adams captioned a photo with his future bride. "For over a decade you brought so much joy, laughter, tears, and heart to people everywhere. The world is a better place because of the work you and your wonderful cast and crew put in over the last 11 years. Proud to know ya kid."

A source recently opened up to ET about the cast's final day of filming earlier this month.

"Having been together for 11 years, everyone was so emotional," the source said. "There were definitely tears on-and-off all day, but especially when we got down to the last scene."

