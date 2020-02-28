'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' Teaser Gives Look at How Angelina Pivarnick's Wedding Drama Plays Out

The Jersey Shore family will never be the same.

Fans of the reality franchise will soon get to see what went down at Angelina Pivarnick and Chris Larangeira's wedding. A new teaser for the continuation of season three of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was released on Friday, and shows things getting very heated at the couple's wedding. Tears are shed, yelling ensues and cast members are ready to quit.

"Wedding started off perfect," Pauly D says in the promo. "I was like, 'Ah, this is great.' And then, 'Boom!'"

The next scene shows bridesmaids Deena Nicole Cortese, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi getting up to give a speech. However, wedding guests soon begin booing the bridesmaids, with Angelina crying, getting up from her seat and exclaiming, "That was so f**ked up!"

The bride is then surrounded by people as she leaves the room, while Deena says she feels "sick to my stomach," JWoww is seen crying and Snooki says, "It was supposed to be funny. No one got it…I would never intentionally try to ruin someone's wedding."

"I'm letting everybody know, right now, here, I will never film with her again," a crying Deena adds, as Angelina is outside yelling at producers to stop filming.

Back in November ET reported that, according to an eyewitness at the wedding, some of her bridesmaids, including the other female cast members of the Jersey Shore, had a speech that roasted Angelina -- and she didn’t take it well. Angelina left, screaming at the producers and wouldn’t talk to the girls.

ET exclusively broke the news that Angelina tied the knot with Chris at the Park Château Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey on Nov. 20. The reality star wore a stunning white lace Castle Couture dress, which she styled with a gorgeous matching veil, silver tiara and jewelry.

JWoww and Angelina had been at odds on the show after JWoww accused Angelina of trying to kiss her boyfriend, Zack Carpinello. However, she was still invited to be her bridesmaid.

Elsewhere in the trailer, Mike "The Situation" rejoins his Jersey Shore family after being released from prison, and JWoww embraces her newly single life – and possibly hooks up with Pauly D.

Meanwhile, Snooki recently stopped by ET with castmates Deena, The Situation and JWoww, where she opened up about her decision to leave the MTV series after over a decade on air.

"It's not called Nicole Show; we're all a part of this together," Snooki replied when asked how the series will move forward without one of their fan-favorites. "I just feel like people move on sometimes. And having three kids and leaving and doing all of it is just really, really hard for me."

Seemingly alluding to all the controversy that's unfolded with Angelina and her wedding, Snooki said she can't fathom trading in quality time with her kids for "toxic" situations.

See more of ET's sitdown with the cast in the video below.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

