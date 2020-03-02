Harry Styles Details Being Robbed at Knifepoint on Valentine's Day

Harry Styles' Valentine's Day wasn't exactly romantic. The 26-year-old singer was robbed at knifepoint on Feb. 14 and recalled on Howard Stern's Sirius XM radio show the scary incident.

"It was on Valentine's Day. That's what you get for being single these days, I guess," he quipped. "I should have had other plans. I was home, I'm about five minutes from home. I'm walking up and I see this group of guys and they've all got, like, hoods up and their faces covered. I turn my music off, and I'm walking up the street and I keep kind of turning around and the guys crossed the road. And I'm like, 'That's weird.' I hear shuffling of feet trying to catch up to me, so I crossed the street and then they crossed the street, and I'm like, 'Oh, f**k's sake.'"

Styles explained that he tried to lose them but they caught up to him. "And I'm like, 'Oh for f**k's sake, I think I'm about to get robbed,'" he recounted to Stern. "So the guy's like, 'Hey, can we talk to you for a minute?' And there's nobody around, so I'm like, 'Sure.' And he's like, 'Do you smoke weed?' And I said, 'No.' And he goes, 'Do you want some weed?' And I thought, 'No.' And then he was like, 'What have you got on you?'"

The former One Direction member said the group of guys then crowded around him and tried to get him to unlock his phone, but he refused. He then "sprinted" toward cars to see if the drivers and/or passengers would let him into their vehicles. When they didn't, he managed to retreat to a nearby marketplace.

After news broke of the incident last month, a rep for the Metropolitan Police told ET that they were investigating reports of a robbery at knifepoint in the Hampstead area of London at 11:30 p.m. GMT. The victim, a man in his 20s, was not injured though cash was taken from him.

In addition to talking about the robbery, Styles also opened up to Stern about his ex, Taylor Swift, as well as his friendship with Adele. Swift's name came up when they started chatting about how Styles feels when musicians write songs about their past romances.

"I think about what it means to me to write a song about somebody else and for somebody else to do that," he said. "It’s, like, flattering, even if the song isn’t that flattering. You still spent time on it and ultimately, using Taylor as an example, she’s a great songwriter. So at least they’re good songs."

The "Falling" singer added, "The only time you really think, 'is this song too personal?’ is if you think about, ‘is this going to be really annoying for the other person?’ Because I do [care]."

As for his dating life now, Styles admitted that it's tough for him to find love but he would like to "definitely" get married someday. "I feel like it’s always kind of a balance thing because you want to date normally but you also want to protect it so it can be normal," he explained. "I think a big part of it is, like, you wanna be able to spend enough time with each other where you can get to know each other before you have to deal with the extra stuff."

Styles went on to address fans' speculating that he and Adele are collaborating after they vacationed together earlier this year. "I feel like that's just any time two musicians hang out," he said. "Either they're dating or they're recording together."

Fans are also hoping that Styles will collaborate with Lizzo after he covered her song, "Juice," on several occasions. Here's a look at their fun night out at the Brit Awards:

