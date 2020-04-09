'Tiger King' Star Joe Exotic Does Not Have Coronavirus, Says Husband Dillon Passage (Exclusive)

Joe Exotic, one of the main subjects of Netflix's Tiger King crime doc, has not contracted the coronavirus after being quarantined following his transfer to a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas.

Exotic's husband, Dillon Passage, recently spoke with ET's Lauren Zima, and he gave an update on the former zookeeper's health and time in quarantine.

"He does not have COVID-19 but at the previous facility he was at, there were multiple cases," Passage said, referring to the county jail where Exotic was incarcerated prior to his transfer.

"So when he got moved, I think it was just like a safety precaution for this new facility in Fort Worth," he added. "To just keep him isolated just in case he did have it so he wasn't gonna pass it on to anybody else."

As ET previously reported, Exotic was recently placed in quarantine at the federal prison in Fort Worth after fellow inmates at the county jail he was being held at tested positive for the coronavirus. During the 14-day quarantine, ET learned that Exotic is not able to make any telephone calls or check and send emails.

Exotic was sentenced to 22 years in prison after being convicted on an array of charges, including two counts of murder-for-hire and 17 other wildlife violations. Many of the crimes in question were examined thoroughly in the recent Netflix documentary.

From jail, Exotic also filed a $94 million lawsuit against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Department of the Interior, as well as his one-time business partner, Jeff Lowe.

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Tiger King's Joe Exotic Quarantined as Precaution After Being Transferred to New Federal Prison

'Tiger King': Where Are Joe Exotic, Carole Baskin and Everyone Else Now

Netflix's 'Tiger King': Joe Exotic's Music, Doc Antle Backlash and More, Explained