Nikki and Brie Bella Open Up About Being Pregnant During a Pandemic (Exclusive)

For Nikki and Brie Bella, being pregnant during a global pandemic is a unique and challenging experience.

The pro-wrestler sisters, who just kicked off the fifth season of their E! reality series Total Bellas, are both expecting at the same time and going through the frightening coronavirus outbreak side-by-side.

ET's Keltie Knight recently joined the Bella sisters via video chat, and Nikki admitted, "This isn't what I imagined my first pregnancy to be."

Nikki and her fiance, Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev, first announced they were expecting back in January, shortly before the coronavirus outbreak really took hold in the U.S. and upended the status quo for everyone across the country.

"I had a really important ultrasound appointment and Artem couldn't come. I had to go by myself," Nikki shared. "I was literally in the car, crying. I was like, 'Just walk in, you're fine.'"

"This pregnancy has been a lot harder than when I was pregnant with Birdie," said Brie, who shares her 2-year-old daughter with her husband, Bryan Danielson.

Brie added that "just being pregnant and having a toddler" is already difficult without the added hardship of a global crisis.

Adding to the stress even more, Brie's husband -- a WWE star who wrestles under the name Daniel Bryan -- was quarantined last month as a precaution after returning home from Florida where he was filming WWE SmackDown, without an audience.

"When Bryan came home, he got a hotel and he actually was having some breathing issues," Brie recalled. "So he had a test done but he tested negative for the virus. And then I was like, 'Alright, now you're allowed to come home.'"

Currently, Brie, Daniel and Birdie are self-isolated with Nikki and Artem in Arizona, where the families live next door to one another. It's worked out well for the sisters, and Artem has even taken up baking -- which has actually proven to be somewhat frustrating under the circumstances.

"I have a baker in the house and now I get cravings and I want cinnamon rolls and there's nowhere to buy yeast unless [you drop] $500 on Ebay," Nikki said.

For Nikki and Artem, the pair have put their wedding on hold amid the outbreak, but are looking forward to welcoming their first child. Brie is due to give birth in late July, while Nikki is expected to deliver in early August.

The sisters' reality series, Total Bellas, airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E!

