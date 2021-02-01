Celebrities react to the death of ‘Saved by the Bell’ actor Dustin Diamond

It’s a sad day for fans of the nostalgic TV show “Saved by the Bell.”
Dustin Diamond, who played the iconic Screech, died Monday after a short battle with stage 4 lung cancer, according to multiple reports.
He was 44 years old.
Many of Diamond’s co-stars from the hit series have responded with condolences on social media after the news hit, and other celebrities who admired his work as the lovable geek Screech chimed in, too.
Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dustin Diamond, a true comedic genius. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Looking back at our time working together, I will miss those raw, brilliant sparks that only he was able to produce. A pie in your face, my comrade.— Mark-Paul Gosselaar (@MPG) February 1, 2021
Our hearts go out to the family, friends and fans of actor #DustinDiamond who passed away today at the age of 44 after a short battle with cancer. pic.twitter.com/YqiU3iB3VR— Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) February 1, 2021
Dustin Diamond you really were a diamond who gave the world one of the most lovable tv characters .. thank you for making my childhood a little more funnier.. rest now. Condolences to his family.— Loni Love (@LoniLove) February 1, 2021
Very sad news… he hasn’t had an easy road. I wish for peace for him and for his family. 🕊 #RIPDustinDiamond pic.twitter.com/2sGJxB33Bl— Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) February 1, 2021
So sad to hear that a huge piece of my childhood died today. Dustin & his iconic 90's performance will forever be linked to my generation & is a defining part of our collective pop cultural touchstones. For the joy he brought us all, I hope he is now at peace. #RIPDustinDiamond https://t.co/Ka04h5xb9l— Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 1, 2021