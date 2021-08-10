Former Verizon Amphitheater in Selma to reopen as music venue

Tobin Entertainment LLC., the off-site and tour promotion arm of The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, has officially signed a management, booking, and ticketing agreement with Real Life Amphitheater, formerly known as the Verizon Amphitheater.

SELMA, Texas – The concert scene in the San Antonio area is about to hear a big roar from the crowd with the announcement Tuesday of the encore of the former Verizon Amphitheater in Selma.

The amphitheater is on the 110-acre campus of the Real Life Center, home to River City Community Church, just a few miles from Interstate 35.

The open-air amphitheater seats up to 20,000 people, with 8,000 in covered seating and 12,000 on uncovered open lawn seating. Parking holds up to 4,000 cars.

“The Tobin team has built a stellar reputation for presenting and promoting not only in Texas but nationally,” said Michael Fresher, president and CEO of the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. “This is an exciting opportunity to not only expand The Tobin’s presence and influence, but also to extend The Tobin Center’s mission to bring quality art and culture to the City of San Antonio and its surrounding neighbors.”

Tobin Entertainment LLC. and the Real Life Amphitheater are actively planning the lineup for Spring and Summer of 2022, with possible dates as early as this fall, according to a news release.

“Re-establishing the Amphitheater in Selma creates a new venue that fills the gap in size for San Antonio,” says Aaron Zimmerman, vice president of programming for the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. “We look forward to welcoming back and presenting those artists who have often skipped the city in their tours because of the lack of an amphitheater option.”

The Real Life Amphitheater will continue to manage the facility, production, security, concessions, and parking operations of the venue.

