Tim McGraw, Tanya Tucker among additions to San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo lineup

(Left to right): Tim McGraw performs at the 2019 Deni Ute Muster on October 05, 2019 in Deniliquin, Australia. Tanya Tucker performs at CMT Next Women of Country: Bring My Flowers Now Tour at Town Hall on February 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photos by James Gourley/WireImage (left) and Steven Ferdman/Getty Images (right))

SAN ANTONIO – Tim McGraw’s heart doesn’t forget something like San Antonio.

The country music star has joined the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo’s list of performers for the 2022 season, organizers said Thursday.

Tanya Tucker, 3 Doors Down and Ryan Bingham were also added to the rodeo, which is scheduled for Feb. 10-27 at the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds. Tickets are on sale now at sarodeo.com or ticketmaster.com.

Thursday’s additions were the second set of entertainers announced for the 2022 rodeo. More entertainers are expected to be announced in the “near future,” organizers said.

As of Thursday, here is the list of entertainers that will take the stage:

Toby Keith: 7 p.m., Thursday, February 10

Riley Green: 1 p.m., Saturday, February 12

Little Texas: 7 p.m., Saturday, February 12

Tanya Tucker: 7 p.m., Sunday, February 13

Brad Paisley: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 15

Night Ranger: 7 p.m., Friday, February 18

Tim McGraw: 1 p.m. & 7 p.m., Saturday, February 19

Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte: 7 p.m., Sunday, February 20

3 Doors Down: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 22 (Xtreme Bulls)

STYX: 7 p.m., Friday, February 25

Ryan Bingham: 7 p.m., February 26 (Rodeo Finals)

The performances will take place after the PRCA Rodeo that features bull riding, barrel racing, roping and other events. Ramon Ayala’s performance will follow Noche Del Vaquero which features charro riding.

Entertainers will move back to the arena next year after rodeo organizers decided to have shows at the Freeman in 2021.

