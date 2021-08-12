Tim McGraw, Tanya Tucker among additions to San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo lineup

SAN ANTONIO – Tim McGraw’s heart doesn’t forget something like San Antonio.
The country music star has joined the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo’s list of performers for the 2022 season, organizers said Thursday.
Tanya Tucker, 3 Doors Down and Ryan Bingham were also added to the rodeo, which is scheduled for Feb. 10-27 at the AT&T Center and Freeman Coliseum fairgrounds. Tickets are on sale now at sarodeo.com or ticketmaster.com.
Thursday’s additions were the second set of entertainers announced for the 2022 rodeo. More entertainers are expected to be announced in the “near future,” organizers said.
As of Thursday, here is the list of entertainers that will take the stage:
- Toby Keith: 7 p.m., Thursday, February 10
- Riley Green: 1 p.m., Saturday, February 12
- Little Texas: 7 p.m., Saturday, February 12
- Tanya Tucker: 7 p.m., Sunday, February 13
- Brad Paisley: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 15
- Night Ranger: 7 p.m., Friday, February 18
- Tim McGraw: 1 p.m. & 7 p.m., Saturday, February 19
- Ramon Ayala y sus Bravos del Norte: 7 p.m., Sunday, February 20
- 3 Doors Down: 7 p.m., Tuesday, February 22 (Xtreme Bulls)
- STYX: 7 p.m., Friday, February 25
- Ryan Bingham: 7 p.m., February 26 (Rodeo Finals)
The performances will take place after the PRCA Rodeo that features bull riding, barrel racing, roping and other events. Ramon Ayala’s performance will follow Noche Del Vaquero which features charro riding.
Entertainers will move back to the arena next year after rodeo organizers decided to have shows at the Freeman in 2021.
Read also: