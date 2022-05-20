Public Theater delays new show opening due to COVID-19 among staff, cast

She Loves me at The Public Theater of San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – The Public Theater announced the delay of the opening of its production “She Loves Me” due to multiple cast members and members of the creative team testing positive for COVID-19.

The musical was set to open Friday night, but the theater said in a press release it will be announcing the new show dates next week.

The cast of "She Loves Me" at the Public Theater (KSAT 2022)

The theater released this information for ticket holders: “Current subscribers and ticket holders for the original opening weekend will be rescheduled to postponed dates or next available dates that they prefer. For additional questions from current subscribers or ticket holders, please contact The Public Theater Box Office at (210) 733-7258 or boxoffice@thepublicsa.org.”

