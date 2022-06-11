Real Life Amphitheater announces upcoming events

Selma – The Real Life Amphitheater in Selma, which has recently reopened after being closed since 2009, will be welcoming big-name artists and hosting a Hot Air Balloon Festival later this year.

On August 20th, legendary rock band Kansas with Special Guests .38 Special will perform. County artist Cody Johnson, featuring Randy Houser, will play October 14th and Christian artists Casting Crowns with special guests CAIN and Anne Wilson will play November 11th.

In addition to the concerts, the venue will also host the Re/Max Skylight Balloon Fest on October 21st-23rd.

The venue will be selling traditional seats in the amphitheater for all shows, but for certain performances will be utilizing the large lawn space behind the tiered seating that can accommodate up to 12,000 people.

