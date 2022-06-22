99º

WEATHER ALERT

Entertainment

Hulk Hogan will appear at Superhero Car Show & Comic-Con

Renowned wrestler and actor will visit Freeman Expo Hall on Aug. 4 and 5.

Emily Schmalstieg

Tags: Hulk Hogan, Things to do
World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has severed ties with Hulk Hogan amid a report that one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling history used racial slurs. (Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved)

SAN ANTONIO – Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan will be at San Antonio’s Superhero Car Show & Comic-Con.

Hogan will appear on August 4 and 5 at the Freeman Expo Hall during the four-day interactive festival.

Hogan first gained recognition as a wrestler in the 1980s and was inducted into the WWE’s Hall of Fame in 2005 and the New World Order in 2020.

Over the years his career expanded to include acting in feature films like “Gremlins 2,” “The A-Team,” and “Spy Hard.”

Hogan will be joined at the event by other prominent celebrity guests, including Ewan McGregor, Paul Bettany, Stephen Amell, and Alan Ritchson.

Both autographs and photos will officially go on sale on Thursday, June 23, at noon at pmxevents.com.

Read also:

John Cena grants record-breaking 650 wishes with Make-A-Wish

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Emily Schmalstieg is a Digital Producer trainee for KSAT 12. She has written and photographed for several magazines and newspapers, including San Antonio Magazine, Austin Monthly and the San Antonio Current. A proud San Antonio native and graduate of Southwestern University in Georgetown, she is now completing her M.A. at UTSA.

email