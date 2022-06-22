Hulk Hogan will appear at Superhero Car Show & Comic-Con

World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. has severed ties with Hulk Hogan amid a report that one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling history used racial slurs.

SAN ANTONIO – Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan will be at San Antonio’s Superhero Car Show & Comic-Con.

Hogan will appear on August 4 and 5 at the Freeman Expo Hall during the four-day interactive festival.

Hogan first gained recognition as a wrestler in the 1980s and was inducted into the WWE’s Hall of Fame in 2005 and the New World Order in 2020.

Over the years his career expanded to include acting in feature films like “Gremlins 2,” “The A-Team,” and “Spy Hard.”

Hogan will be joined at the event by other prominent celebrity guests, including Ewan McGregor, Paul Bettany, Stephen Amell, and Alan Ritchson.

Both autographs and photos will officially go on sale on Thursday, June 23, at noon at pmxevents.com.

