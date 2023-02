KSAT talks to Emma & Alan from Dancing with the Stars about their upcoming tour to San Antonio.

San Antonio – Dancers and celebrities from ABC’s classic show “Dancing with the Stars” are coming to the Majestic Theatre for a one-night-only performance.

The theatre describes the show as “With dazzling routines in every style, jaw-dropping talent, and non-stop entertainment, it’s sure to be an unforgettable night full of all the magic of the TV show and more!”

The special performance will be on February 25, 2023 at 8PM. For more information on the show or to buy tickets click here.

