Matthew McConaughey will star in ‘Yellowstone’ extension, Paramount CEO says

Texas’ own Matthew McConaughey will star in an extension of “Yellowstone,” the CEO of Paramount confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

Chris McCarthy said that the McConaughey-led spinoff is one of more than 10 projects in the works with “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan.

Details about the plot, filming and release time were not released, but the confirmation comes after speculation that the show’s leading actor, Kevin Costner who plays patriarch John Dutton, may be leaving the show.

In February, Deadline reported that the “Yellowstone” series and Costner have had disagreements over schedules.

At the time, the Paramount Network released the following statement to news outlets:

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of “Yellowstone” and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

On a panel on Saturday, Keith Cox, the president of development and production at Paramount Network, said nothing has changed, but confirmed the McConaughey extension.

He said the network is “confident” that Costner is going to remain on the show.

McConaughey will still star in the spinoff series, no matter if Costner returns or not, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The news outlet added that season five’s mid-season finale ended in January, but the cast has yet to resume filming for the second half of the season.

