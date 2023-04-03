San Antonio’s Dawson Wayne makes it past first round in Hollywood on ‘American Idol’

(Eric McCandless, © 2022 American Broadcasting Companies, Inc. All rights reserved. )

San Antonio's Dawson Wayne performs on the Hollywood Week stage on American Idol on April 2, 2023.

SAN ANTONIO – America got its first chance to listen to San Antonio’s Dawson Wayne sing on American Idol Sunday.

His original song was titled, “Sour Skies” but his performance was anything but sour.

The judges called him “a real artist” and sent the Reagan graduate to the next round — duets.

You can watch his performance below.

About 150 contestants made it to Hollywood from the original auditions.

The singers will be whittled down through performances in front of judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie to 24, then 16 and then 12.

The top 12 compete on the live shows.

You can follow Dawson Wayne on Instagram and Tiktok.

“American Idol” airs on ABC at 7 p.m. on Sundays and Mondays.