👟 Get ready to cut loose with ‘Footloose’ the musical 🎶

The classic 80′s movie musical is now playing at The Public Theater

SAN ANTONIO – It’s time to “kick off your Sunday shoes” and dance along as “Footloose” the musical rolls into the Russel Rogers Theater at The Public Theater.

The theater describes the show as “When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. But he’s not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher. The heartfelt story that emerges pins a father longing for the son he lost against a young man aching for the father who walked out on him.”

The Public Theater of San Antonio's cast of Footloose (KSAT 2023)

Tickets for the show are $45 for Adults, $30 for Military/First Responder/Seniors & Students and $15 for youth.

For more information about the show and to buy tickets, click here.

