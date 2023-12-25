Here’s the stories you liked the most on KSAT’s Facebook page in 2023

San Antonio – This year KSAT shared thousands of stories on our Facebook page, but some really stood out. Here’s a countdown of the 10 most popular KSAT articles from our page this year.

If you want to help create next year’s list, be sure to follow us on Facebook so you see all of our stories. And while you’re at it, follow us on X, Instagram, Threads, TikTok and subscribe to our YouTube page so you don’t miss a thing!

10. New H-E-B Splash Park opens at Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi

The Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi has a new splash park that’s three times the size of its previous splash pad. Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Monday, July 3, 2023

9. Archaeologists discover tunnel that could lead to lost tomb of Cleopatra

The Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities stated in a press release that the tunnel is carved into rock roughly 42 feet below the ground. Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Monday, August 14, 2023

8. Extremely rare super blue moon on Aug. 30 will be biggest, brightest of 2023

There are two kinds of Blue Moons, according to NASA, and neither has anything to do with the actual color of the Moon. Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Saturday, August 26, 2023

7. Rare okapi calf born at San Antonio Zoo

Okapis are an endangered species and are sometimes referred to as the ‘African Unicorn.' Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

6. Woman attacked by hawk moment after snake falls out of sky, lands on her

A snake fell out of the sky and latched itself onto a Beaumont area woman mowing her yard. Shortly after the snake fell,... Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Wednesday, August 9, 2023

5. Adam Sandler spotted at Pearl ahead of San Antonio comedy show stop

Adam Sandler was spotted at the San Antonio staple ahead of his “I Missed You” comedy show tonight at the Frost Bank Center Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Thursday, December 7, 2023

4. Longhorn band pays tribute to Selena in halftime performance

The UT Austin Longhorns band would do "anything for Selena's," including paying tribute to the icon in their halftime performance! Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Sunday, October 1, 2023

3. Texas heat inspires H-E-B apology cake; video goes viral on TikTok

I’m sorry for what I said when it was 109° outside. Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Tuesday, August 8, 2023

2. ‘Canyon Lake has lots of secrets.’ Record-low lake levels reveal cave previously hidden underwater.

A cave has been exposed at Canyon Lake after water levels continue to fall. Divers have previously found proof that two towns are at the bottom of Canyon Lake. Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Tuesday, September 26, 2023

1. ‘Greatest thing you can get’: 97-year-old woman to achieve lifetime goal of getting college degree

Hazel Feldman, 97, finally achieved a lifetime goal and earned a college degree from Northeast Lakeview College. Posted by KSAT 12 & KSAT.com on Thursday, April 20, 2023

RELATED

Top 5 Weather Events of 2023

Murder, crimes against children among charges filed against San Antonio law enforcement officers in 2023

Pearl opening ‘the largest culinary market in the Southwest’ in spring 2024