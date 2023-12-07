Adam Sandler spotted at Pearl ahead of San Antonio comedy show stop

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians at the Pearl Thursday may have caught a glimpse of a surprise visitor.

Adam Sandler was spotted at the San Antonio staple ahead of his “I Missed You” comedy show tonight at the Frost Bank Center.

The actor and comedian known for films like “Happy Gilmore” and “Uncut Gems” stopped to greet fans and sign autographs as he left the Hotel Emma.

Tonight’s show is billed for mature audiences and promises a “surprise guest.”

Tickets may still be purchased on Ticketmaster. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

