71º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Adam Sandler spotted at Pearl ahead of San Antonio comedy show stop

Sandler’s comedy show is tonight at the Frost Bank Center

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Andrew Wilson, Digital Journalist/Social Media Producer

Tags: Adam Sandler, San Antonio, Pearl, Entertainment, Comedy

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonians at the Pearl Thursday may have caught a glimpse of a surprise visitor.

Adam Sandler was spotted at the San Antonio staple ahead of his “I Missed You” comedy show tonight at the Frost Bank Center.

The actor and comedian known for films like “Happy Gilmore” and “Uncut Gems” stopped to greet fans and sign autographs as he left the Hotel Emma.

Tonight’s show is billed for mature audiences and promises a “surprise guest.”

Tickets may still be purchased on Ticketmaster. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Related:

Adam Sandler’s ‘I Missed You’ comedy tour to visit San Antonio

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

email

Andrew Wilson is a digital journalist and social media producer at KSAT.

email