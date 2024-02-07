Japanese fans excited to see Taylor Swift perform in Tokyo immediately after winning Grammy

Taylor Swift performs as part of the "Eras Tour" at the Tokyo Dome, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)

TOKYO – Taylor Swift fans in Tokyo are excited to see America’s pop superstar’s first performance right after her latest Grammy win and the announcement this week of a new album.

Their excitement was running high on Wednesday as her fans dressed up in outfits inspired by her songs and albums, and posed for selfies in a certain way — all part of the package for adoring fans.

But those who were able to buy or get tickets through lottery draws for a spot inside the Tokyo Dome considered themselves the luckiest ones, such as Chiyuki Fujii.

After not seeing her idol in concert for five years, Fujii bought six VIP tickets, one for each of Swift's four concert nights in Tokyo and two extra — for her boyfriend and her father — paying a total of 780,000 yen ($5,270) with her credit card.

Fujii said it was worth every yen.

Swift's Tokyo tour is special to many fans because it comes just days after she set a record winning her 13th Grammy on Sunday, and her announcement that her new album “The Tortured Poets Department,” will be released April 19.

Swift, as part of her Eras Tour, is performing four straight nights at the Tokyo Dome, through Saturday. She will then head straight back to the United States to make it in time for the Super Bowl to see her partner and football star Travis Kelce play in Las Vegas.

Japanese fans prayed for her to safe and speedy flight back to the U.S.

“I hope Taylor can make it to the Super Bowl. I want to see both of them there together,” said Satomi Seki.

From the U.S., Taylor will have to return to Asia for the Australian leg of the tour later in the week, flying halfway around the world on her private jet. Those plans — and Swift’s use of her plane — have triggered criticism about additional carbon emissions and lavish spending.

Associated Press writer Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo contributed to this report.