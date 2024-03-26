Korn coming to San Antonio this fall for 25-stop tour

American singer Jonathan Davis of the band Korn performs live on stage during Rock am Ring at Nuerburgring on June 5, 2022 in Nuerburg, Germany. (Photo by Gina Wetzler/Redferns)

SAN ANTONIO – Are you ready? Korn is coming to San Antonio this fall on its 25-stop tour.

The nu-metal legends will play at Frost Bank Center on Oct. 21. Gojira and Spiritbox are also on the bill.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. The presale for Citi cardmembers started on Tuesday, the same day the tour was announced.

North America, we’re hitting the road this fall with special guests, Gojira and Spiritbox. Artist pre-sale opens today at noon local time. General on-sale this Friday at 10AM local time.https://t.co/IBnoOFWENh pic.twitter.com/5L0iIVpVT5 — Korn (@Korn) March 26, 2024

According to a news release from Live Nation, additional pre-sales will take place this week. For more information, click here.

The tour will also visit Houston on Oct. 20.

This tour marks 30 years since the debut of their self-titled album, which later reached No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers Album Chart. The band has two Grammy Awards.