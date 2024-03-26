60º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Entertainment

Korn coming to San Antonio this fall for 25-stop tour

Gojira and Spiritbox will also perform at Frost Bank Center

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Tags: Music, Frost Bank Center, Things To Do
American singer Jonathan Davis of the band Korn performs live on stage during Rock am Ring at Nuerburgring on June 5, 2022 in Nuerburg, Germany. (Photo by Gina Wetzler/Redferns) (Gina Wetzler, 2022 Gina Wetzler)

SAN ANTONIO – Are you ready? Korn is coming to San Antonio this fall on its 25-stop tour.

The nu-metal legends will play at Frost Bank Center on Oct. 21. Gojira and Spiritbox are also on the bill.

Recommended Videos

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. The presale for Citi cardmembers started on Tuesday, the same day the tour was announced.

According to a news release from Live Nation, additional pre-sales will take place this week. For more information, click here.

The tour will also visit Houston on Oct. 20.

This tour marks 30 years since the debut of their self-titled album, which later reached No. 1 on the Billboard Heatseekers Album Chart. The band has two Grammy Awards.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Rebecca Salinas is an award-winning digital journalist who joined KSAT in 2019. She reports on a variety of topics for KSAT 12 News.

email

twitter