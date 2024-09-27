Chappell Roan drops out of All Things Go music festival: 'Things have gotten overwhelming'

NEW YORK – Chappell Roan, the breakout pop star who has publicly grappled with her rising fame in recent weeks, has dropped out of this weekend's All Things Go music festival.

“I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC & DC this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform. Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it,” Roan posted Friday on Instagram.

She was due to perform at New York's Forest Hills Stadium on Saturday and at the Merriweather Post Pavilion outside Washington on Sunday as part of the festival.

“I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health. I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible,” she continued in her statement. “Thank you for understanding.”

Representatives for Roan did not immediately respond to The Associated Press’ request for comment. In a statement, representatives for All Things Go say they were “heartbroken.”

“All Things Go strongly supports artists prioritizing their well-being and we ask our community to rally around Chappell Roan with love and understanding,” the statement said. “Let’s continue to show the world that music fans support not just the art, but the artists themselves.”

Last month, Roan shared a series of TikTok posts describing her relationship to fame and the inappropriate ways in which people interact with her in public.

“I need you to answer questions, just answer my questions for a second: If you saw a random woman on the street, would you yell at her from your car window? Would you harass her in public?” she asked in the videos.

More recently, Roan drew flak for abstaining from endorsing a presidential candidate in the upcoming U.S. election, unlike Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, who are supporting Vice President Kamala Harris.

On Wednesday, Roan posted a video to TikTok explaining that she will not endorse a candidate but will vote for Harris. She vocalized disappointment in both political parties, saying she's “not settling for what has been offered, because that’s questionable.”

Roan has been one of 2024’s great pop success stories, having scored her first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Good Luck, Babe!”

Her glittery, innuendo-stuffed debut, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” climbed the album charts over the last few months, currently sitting at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 a year after its release. Her massive performances at festivals this summer are at least partially credited for her success; a spokesperson for Lollapalooza said her slot last month was one of the biggest daytime sets in the festival’s history.

Earlier this month, she took home her first MTV Video Music Award for best new artist, performing at the ceremony. Her next performance is set for the FirstBank Amphitheater just outside Nashville, Tennessee, on Tuesday.