Novelist Percival Everett and playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins among Pulitzer winners in the arts

NEW YORK – Percival Everett's novel "James,” his radical re-imagining of “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” from the perspective of the enslaved title character, has won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. “Purpose,” Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ drawing-room drama about an accomplished Black family destroying itself from within, won for drama. It also earned six Tony Award nominations last week.

Everett’s Pulitzer confirmed “James” as the most celebrated U.S. literary novel of 2024, and accelerated the 68-year-old author’s remarkable rise after decades of being little known to the general public. Since 2021, he has won the PEN/Jean Stein Award for “Dr. No,” was a Pulitzer finalist for “Telephone” and on the Booker shortlist for “The Trees.” Before Monday, “James” already had won the National Book Award, the Kirkus Prize and the Carnegie Medal for fiction. His racial and publishing satire “Erasure,” released in 2001, was adapted into the Oscar-nominated 2023 film “American Fiction.”

Recommended Videos

The Pulitzer citation called “James” an “accomplished reconsideration” that illustrates “the absurdity of racial supremacy and provide a new take on the search for family and freedom.”

“Purpose” was praised in its citation as “a skillful blend of drama and comedy that probes how different generations define heritage.” Jacobs-Jenkins had been twice nominated for a drama Pulitzer, for “Everybody” in 2018 and “Gloria” in 2016. He won the Tony Award for best play revival last year for “Appropriate,” a work centered on a family reunion in Arkansas where everyone has competing motivations and grievances. He is on the host committee of this year’s Met Gala.

Also Monday, Pulitzer officials announced that Jason Roberts won the biography award for “Every Living Thing: The Great and Deadly Race to Know All Life” and Benjamin Nathans' "To the Success of Our Hopeless Cause: The Many Lives of the Soviet Dissident Movement" had been cited for general nonfiction. Two books were announced as history winners, both of them, like “James” and “Purpose,” explorations of race in U.S. history and culture: Edda L. Fields-Black's “Combee: Harriet Tubman, The Combahee River Raid, and Black Freedom During the Civil War” and Kathleen DuVal's "Native Nations: A Millennium in North America."

Marie Howe's “New and Selected Poems” won for poetry, and composer-percussionist Susie Ibarra's “Sky Islands,” an eight-piece ensemble inspired by the rainforest habitats of Luzon, Philippines, was awarded the Pulitzer for music.

____

AP Entertainment Writer Mark Kennedy contributed to this report.