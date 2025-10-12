Exclusive Taylor Swift announcement to be made Monday during Good Morning America on KSAT 12

(Lewis Joly, Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Taylor Swift performs at the Paris Le Defense Arena during her Eras Tour concert in Paris, on May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, File)

NEW YORK – Good Morning America will make an exclusive announcement regarding pop superstar Taylor Swift on Monday morning, the show said on its Instagram page.

Recommended Videos

The video posted Sunday teases a “huge new, exclusive announcement on Taylor.”

Good Morning America airs from 7-9 a.m. weekdays on KSAT 12, following Good Morning San Antonio.

Swift is coming off the biggest album debut in history, GMA said, after selling over 4 million units of “The Life of a Showgirl,” which was released earlier this month.

GMA said it will share what is next for Swift with clips from “The Fate of Ophelia” music video playing in the background of the video.

It did not confirm whether Swift will appear on the show Monday morning.

Read also: