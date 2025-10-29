What NFL fans think about the league's efforts to reduce injuries, according to a new poll

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) talks with a staff member as he is carted off the field after suffering an unknown lower leg injury in the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Monday, Sept. 29, 2025, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Many NFL teams have lost star players to season-ending injuries this season, or played without them for significant stretches — but a new poll finds that many football fans want more games, even if it means more risk.

A new Quinnipiac poll found about half of NFL fans say the league is doing enough to protect players from serious injuries. Most fans, 60%, support expanding the season, including many who say the move for players — which would include a salary increase — is worth the increased risk of injury.

The NFL is nearing the midpoint of a season marked by high-profile injuries that have knocked several key players out of action the rest of the way. Dolphins five-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill (knee), 49ers All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner (ankle), five-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Nick Bosa (knee), Giants wideout Malik Nabers (knee) and sensational rookie running back Cam Skattebo (ankle) have all suffered season-ending injuries.

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans will see his streak of 1,000-yard receiving seasons end at 11 because of a broken clavicle.

And those are just the injuries among the biggest names.

But the poll suggests that for the most part, blame isn't landing on the league. The NFL has taken strong measures to reduce injuries by making several rules changes over the years, including overhauling the kickoff.

The poll also found that about half of U.S. adults approve of Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl halftime performer — and most are also keen on moving the Super Bowl to Presidents' Day weekend, so the game would always be followed by a holiday.

Many feel the NFL is doing enough to avoid injuries

This year, the NFL implemented a modified dynamic kickoff rule to eliminate high-speed collisions, which had contributed to a high number of injuries.

In an effort to increase safety on the field over the years, the league has also previously banned certain types of tackles, expanded protections for defenseless players, made it illegal to use the crown of the helmet to hit an opponent and more. The league has increased protection of quarterbacks, and overall concussion numbers have decreased because of safer helmets and use of protective helmet covers.

Still, football is a violent, physical sport and it’s difficult to prevent a player from tearing a knee ligament or dislocating an ankle. Sometimes, injuries like a torn Achilles tendon occur without any hitting.

About 4 in 10 Americans say the NFL is doing “about the right amount” to help avoid serious injuries to professional football players, and about 3 in 10 say it is doing “too little.” Very few think the league is doing “too much,” and about 2 in 10 didn’t have an opinion.

About half of NFL fans — those who call themselves super fans, fans, or casual fans — say the league is doing enough, and about 3 in 10 say it isn't doing enough.

The poll found that among NFL fans, there’s a divide on the dynamic kickoff rule. About 4 in 10 prefer the new rule, and about the same share want the previous rule back.

NFL fans would support another regular-season game, even with injury risk

After expanding the season to 17 games in 2021, the NFL is weighing adding another regular-season game.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has stated the goal is to add an 18th game and reduce preseason games from three to two. Adding another game requires approval from the NFL Players Association and interim executive director David White told The Associated Press it’s not inevitable that the union will agree to it.

The current collective bargaining agreement runs through 2031. The two sides haven’t discussed renegotiating it and Goodell said last week that conversation is on hold until the players association selects a permanent executive director.

Among NFL fans, about 6 in 10 support adding another game. That view is especially prevalent among people who describe themselves as “super fans.” About 7 in 10 NFL super fans said they’d like to see the expansion, compared with about half of casual fans.

Concerns about injuries largely outweigh the desire for another game. About 6 in 10 NFL fans who support the expansion said it would be “worth it” when told that adding a regular-season game would increase players’ risk of injury in addition to their salaries.

Americans are split along party lines on Bad Bunny as the halftime show

The NFL has faced pushback since selecting Grammy-winning Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny as its Super Bowl halftime headline performer. About half of Americans approve of Bad Bunny as the halftime show performer, a number that is consistent among NFL fans. About 3 in 10 disapprove of the pick, and about 2 in 10 did not have an opinion.

Democrats are especially likely to approve of Bad Bunny — who has openly criticized President Donald Trump and his immigration policies — being selected. About three-quarters of Democrats approve, compared with just 16% of Republicans. Roughly 6 in 10 Republicans disapprove of the choice.

Last week, Goodell reaffirmed the league’s decision to put the artist on its biggest stage.

“It’s carefully thought through,” Goodell said. “I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism. It’s pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching.”

Bad Bunny performs in Spanish and is expected to do so at the Super Bowl.

There's another area that Americans do agree on: moving the Super Bowl to a holiday weekend. A majority of U.S. adults overall and NFL fans support moving the Super Bowl to Presidents Day weekend, so that it’s always followed by a federal holiday on Monday.