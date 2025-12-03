The Frog & Bandit: Crafting pretty chaos and heartfelt stories for San Antonio’s music scene

SAN ANTONIO – If you haven’t heard of The Frog & Bandit yet, it’s time to get acquainted with one of San Antonio’s most intriguing indie outfits. The band’s sound is a shimmering blend of pop-infused post-rock with math rock’s intricate twists — a sonic hodgepodge that’s as pretty as it is danceable. But don’t let the upbeat melodies fool you; their lyrics dive deep into themes of loss, hope, and the messy realities of life.

The story begins in 2016, when singer/guitarist Jack Heartilly and two roommates, tired of solo gigs, decided to “do a thing.” They posted demos on Facebook and found Brandon Jordan Olmedo Davila, who’s been the band’s constant through every lineup change.

Their first show was a birthday bash at The Korova (now closed), which became an annual tradition. Over the years, they added Ted Martinez on drums, Desiree Barrera on bass and vocals, and Josh Barrera on keys and lights — the latter initially working behind the scenes before stepping into the spotlight.

Describing their sound, Heartilly says, “It’s this kind of fun mix between like a poppy post-rock and little twinkles of math rock. We try to aim for something that’s really pretty while also being kind of fun and dance-y at the same time.”

The band’s influences are as diverse as their sound: From Indian Lakes, Anthony Green, Foxing, The Mars Volta, Circa Survive, Interpol, Bloc Party and more.

Davila, the band’s sonic architect, revealed how he crafted the album’s lush strings and ambient textures.

“I just kept pushing buttons until it sounded pretty,” he said, laughing. “There weren’t any real violins, just virtual instruments layered for hours.”

The result is an atmospheric beginning and bookend to the album, with a more chaotic close that mirrors life’s unpredictability.

Songwriting is a mix of pre-written gems and full-band collaborations. Heartilly explained, “Sometimes I bring a song pre-written, and everyone fills in the blanks. Other times, we write from scratch together, and those are the ones we’re most proud of.”

Lyrics mostly come from Heartilly, but inspiration is a group effort. Davila penned “Ben,” a poignant tribute to a friend lost to suicide, aiming to encourage listeners to reach out and support those struggling.

The band’s setlist is a journey through raw emotions and storytelling. “Done and Done” captures the bittersweet realization of growing up and losing things, balanced by hope and togetherness.

“In Honest Company” delves into toxic relationships and their ripple effects. “Curse” warns of chasing dreams at a cost, inspired by an image of someone crying in a pool of sludge. And “Only Daughter” confronts patriarchal pressures and the helplessness of witnessing a loved one’s struggle.

A quirky band ritual involves a six-foot whiteboard covered in notes, song parts, and mood cues — a visual map of their creative process.

“It helps us stay intentional about every part, making sure the song sounds exactly how we want,” Desiree Barrera said.

Davila added a playful twist: he snuck in the “Fairy Fountain” melody from The Legend of Zelda video game into “Curse,” initially as a joke, but it stuck because it sounded cool.

When it comes to the San Antonio music scene, The Frog & Bandit appreciates its longevity and camaraderie.

“There are people playing music here as long as I have, and it’s amazing to share the stage with them,” Martinez said.

The band acknowledges challenges like noise ordinances and the struggle to keep the scene vibrant as musicians juggle adult responsibilities. They champion expanding audiences beyond musicians and friends by hosting shows in unconventional venues — think night markets and daytime gigs at places like GameStop (which the band has done a couple of times).

The band’s message to anyone worried about the local scene? “Just go out and play music,” Martinez said. “If you do it, you build it, and they’ll come.”

Their latest album, “Impending Cycle of Loss,” dropped in May and is ready to soundtrack your next late-night reflection or dance session. You can find it on any streaming platform, but we’ve got the Spotify playlist here for your listening pleasure!

Oh, and the band name? Inspired by the cult classic “Smokey and the Bandit” and the quirky tavern names from the video game Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall.

“It just rolled off the tongue and felt right,” Heartilly said.

The Frog & Bandit are proof that San Antonio’s music scene is alive, evolving and full of stories waiting to be told.

For this SA Vibes set, The Frog & Bandit performs “Done and Done,” “In Honest Company,” “Ben,” “Curse,” and “Only Daughter.”

You can catch The Frog & Bandit on December 19 at Fuel Bar with Collective Dreams, Mary Maria and Et Al.

You can follow the band on Instagram and Facebook. You can also visit their YouTube page and their Bandcamp.

After you check out this set, they recommend you check out Mary Maria, Roshii, The Way The World Ends, Brisbane and Pop Pistol.

Special thanks to Jacob Guerrero at The Starlighter for mixing and hosting this SA Vibes!

About SA Vibes

San Antonio is well-known for its culture, but the local music scene has always seemed a bit hidden.

Unless someone takes you to a local show — at venues like The Lonesome Rose, Hi-Tones, The Mix, The Starlighter and 502 Bar — chances are you’ll never even know our music scene exists. That’s what made me decide to launch this passion project that we’re calling “SA Vibes.”

