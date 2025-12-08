US Air Force Band of the West to perform Holiday in Blue concert this week; How you can get free tickets

FILE - U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Courtney Woods (left to right), Kris Allen, Airman 1st Class Emily Marshall and Airman 1st Class Mitchell Powers perform during the 2023 U.S. Air Force Band of the West Holiday in Blue concert at the Majestic Theatre, San Antonio, Texas, Dec. 12, 2023. Holiday in Blue is a free, annual concert series that offers the opportunity to unite the local community and strengthen the partnership between the U.S. Air Force, Joint Base San Antonio and Military City, USA. (U.S. Air Force Photo by David Amaral)

SAN ANTONIO – One of the holiday’s most beautiful, festive events is happening this week, and it’s free to the public.

The U.S. Air Force Band of the West will present its annual Holiday in Blue concert on Dec. 9 and 10.

The USAF Band of the West is a musical organization comprised of Airmen who are also professional musicians. They’ve performed before military and civilian audiences throughout Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

This year, the Band of the West is sharing the stage with local talent, Mariachi Las Alteñas.

The two-day concert is happening at the Majestic Theatre.

The event is free to attend, but you must reserve your seats in advance. For tickets, click here.

