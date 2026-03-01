Viola Davis receives prestigious Chairman's prize at NAACP Image Awards

Viola Davis accepts the Chairman's Award during the 57th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

LOS ANGELES – Viola Davis delivered a powerful speech about self-worth, resilience and collective progress on the 57th NAACP Image Awards stage Saturday night, telling the audience that personal and national growth require confronting truth and hardship.

“There is no becoming without healing and without a radical acceptance of one’s truth,” Davis said after receiving the NAACP’s Chairman’s Award at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium near Los Angeles. “We either move forward together or not at all.”

The Oscar, Emmy, Tony and Grammy winner reflected on her journey from childhood poverty in Rhode Island to international success, saying, “I just wanted to be somebody. I wanted success because I thought it was significance.”

Davis, 60, has earned widespread acclaim for performances in films including “The Help,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “Doubt,” while also captivating television audiences in the legal drama “How to Get Away With Murder.” She achieved EGOT status after winning a Grammy for the audiobook version of her memoir, “Finding Me,” adding to two Tonys, an Emmy and an Academy Award for the film adaptation of “Fences.”

“No one can describe the journey of going from the little chocolate girl searching for hope,” Davis said, “to the girl living a transcendent life.”

Entertainer of the year

Michael B. Jordan capped off the night as the winner of entertainer of the year after also taking home best actor for his dual performance as twin brothers in the film “Sinners.”

Jordan beat out nominees Cynthia Erivo, Doechii, Kendrick Lamar and Teyana Taylor for the top honor. Last year’s entertainer of the year winner was Keke Palmer.

During his acceptance speech, Jordan became emotional while acknowledging late actor Chadwick Boseman, his friend and “Black Panther” co-star.

“My best friend, Chad … I miss you every day,” Jordan said.

He also thanked his family and community, encouraging those watching from his hometown of Newark, New Jersey, to pursue their goals with humility and compassion.

NAACP Hall of Fame

Hip-hop trailblazers Salt-N-Pepa were inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame, recognized for their groundbreaking impact on music, culture and the representation of women in rap.

The Grammy-winning group — Cheryl “Salt” James, Sandra “Pepa” Denton and DJ Spinderella — rose to prominence in the late 1980s and 1990s with hits including “Push It,” “Shoop” and “Whatta Man,” helping bring female voices to the forefront of hip-hop while shaping conversations around confidence, relationships and self-expression.

Accepting the honor, the trio reflected on their legacy and influence across generations of artists.

“We didn’t know we were building a movement,” said Spinderella, the stage name of Deidra Muriel Roper. “We were just being ourselves.”

Deon Cole opens ceremony with sharp jokes, BAFTA jab

The ceremony kicked off with host Deon Cole blending sharp political humor with pointed cultural commentary, including a censored jab referencing immigration enforcement and a nod to the recent awards-season disruption involving Jordan and Delroy Lindo at the British Academy Film Awards.

Cole’s monologue drew loud reactions from the crowd as he joked about removing anything associated with “ICE” from the guest list before shifting into a comedic prayer segment that touched on celebrities and current headlines.

The actor-comedian then referenced the BAFTA disruption, which occurred Feb. 21 when a racial slur was shouted from the audience by Tourette syndrome advocate John Davidson while Jordan and Lindo were presenting during a ceremony that had been prerecorded earlier in the day.

After receiving a standing ovation, Lindo spoke briefly on the matter before he and Ryan Coogler presented the best actress award to Erivo for “Wicked: For Good.”

“In the aftermath of what happened last weekend, it means a lot to us,” Lindo said. “It is a honor to be here amongst that people this evening, among so many people who have shown us such incredible support. And it’s a classic case of something that could be very negative becoming very positive.”

In his live monologue, Cole humorously gave his warning to anyone prone to inappropriate outbursts.

“If there are any white men out here in the audience with Tourette’s, I advise you to tell them they can read the room tonight,” he joked.

The ceremony, featuring Black achievement across film, television, music and literature, featured appearances from Regina Hall and other presenters, with major honors and competitive awards throughout the evening.

Hall presented the first award of the night to Miles Caton, who accepted the trophy for outstanding breakthrough performance in a motion picture for “Sinners.” Before handing over the award, Hall also acknowledged Caton's “Sinners” co-stars Jordan and Lindo, praising their composure.

“I’d like to just take a moment to the two kings who are in this audience and send you so much love for your class,” Hall said.

“Sinners,” Coogler’s pulsating supernatural thriller, led the awards in the movie categories with 18 nominations.

A tribute was also on the evening's agenda for Colman Domingo, honored with the President’s Award.

Colman Domingo honored

Colman Domingo received the President’s Award, which recognizes individuals who use their platform to advance social justice and public service, joining past honorees including Jay-Z, Lauryn Hill, Usher, Rihanna and John Legend.

Domingo reflected on the people who shaped his path, including his mother and stepfather, and emphasized the importance of community support and purpose.

“You don’t get here alone,” Domingo said.

Jackson remembered

The ceremony also honored the Rev. Jesse Jackson and his decades of activism and influence on American politics, culture and social justice movements.

Actor Samuel L. Jackson delivered a heartfelt tribute recognizing the legacy of the civil rights leader, who died Feb. 17 at age 84.

A protege of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and a two-time presidential candidate, Jackson rose to national prominence during the Civil Rights Movement and continued advocating for marginalized communities for decades through his Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.

From voting rights and education to economic inclusion, he pushed corporations and political leaders to expand opportunities for Black Americans while promoting self-worth and empowerment.

His longtime message — “I am somebody” — became a rallying cry across generations, emphasizing dignity and possibility regardless of circumstance.

The tribute drew applause from the audience, underscoring the lasting impact of Jackson’s leadership on multiple generations.