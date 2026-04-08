'SNL' season closes out with plenty of Olivia Rodrigo, Matt Damon, Will Ferrell and Paul McCartney

This combination of images shows Olivia Rodrigo, from left, Matt Damon, and Will Ferrell. (AP Photo)

NEW YORK – Matt Damon, Will Ferrell and Paul McCartney will help close out the “Saturday Night Live” season, along with a double dose of Olivia Rodrigo.

Rodrigo will do double duty as host and musical guest on May 2, marking her hosting debut and third time as musical guest, ahead of her new album, “you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.”

Recommended Videos

Damon, promoting Christopher Nolan's “The Odyssey,” will host the following week for the third time on May 9. Noah Kahan will perform as that show's musical guest, for the second time.

Ferrell, who leads Netflix's upcoming “The Hawk,” will host the 51st season finale on May 16 — his sixth time hosting. His musical guest will be McCartney, who will take the stage as musical guest for the fifth time.

Colman Domingo and musical guest Anitta are on tap this Saturday.

The NBC sketch comedy show airs at 11:30 p.m. Eastern and streams live on Peacock.