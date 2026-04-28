Skip to main content
Haze icon
84º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
San Antonio elementary school teacher charged with continuous sexual assault of child, police say
The Barn Door Restaurant to close after more than 70 years of service
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault
Nearly 650 Laurel Ridge Treatment Center employees to be laid off
Texas State changes 3D printer policy after student made replica weapons last December
Bexar County veterans services director pushes back on termination, says commissioners used flawed probe to fire him
Relief is ahead! Two fronts = cooler weather, small storm chances
NEISD trustees vote to comply with TEA, waive student cell phone policy after investigation
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT

Entertainment

Taylor Swift files 3 new trademark applications. One expert says it is to curb AI threats

Maria Sherman

Associated Press

1 / 2
FILE - Taylor Swift appears at the MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, N.Y., on Sept. 11, 2024. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Aug. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)

Invision

FILE - Taylor Swift appears at the MTV Video Music Awards in Elmont, N.Y., on Sept. 11, 2024. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORKTaylor Swift filed three new trademark applications with the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, a move one legal expert theorizes it is to protect her voice and image from potential misuse through artificial intelligence.

Two of the applications filed Friday are sound trademarks covering her voice, one of her saying “Hey, it’s Taylor Swift,” and the other is “Hey, it’s Taylor.”

Recommended Videos

The third application is for a visual trademark, described in the filing as “a photograph of Taylor Swift holding a pink guitar, with a black strap and wearing a multicolored iridescent bodysuit with silver boots. She is standing on a pink stage in front of a multicolored microphone with purple lights in the background.”

The filings were made on behalf on Swift’s TAS Rights Management. All three have been approved and are currently awaiting assignment to an examining attorney.

The Associated Press has reached out to a representative for Swift as well as Rebecca Liebowitz, partner at law firm Venable, who is listed as the attorney on the filings. Requests for comment were not immediately returned.

News of Swift's new trademark filings made the rounds on Monday after first being noticed by intellectual property attorney Josh Gerben. In a blog post shared Monday, Gerben theorized that the trademarks are “specifically designed to protect Taylor from threats posed by artificial intelligence,” in response to growing concerns that AI could challenge celebrities' abilities to control their voices and likenesses without their consent.

In his post, Gerben explained that “Right of Publicity” laws — which protect celebrities from having their images or likenesses used to sell products without their permission — offer some protection against unauthorized use of a celebrity's likeness, but trademark filings like Swift's can offer additional protection.

Swift has been a target of AI misuse in the past. Pornographic deepfake images of her have circulated online, making the singer the most famous victim of a scourge that tech platforms and antiabuse groups have struggled to fix. In another instance, the superstar was shown in a fake endorsement of President Donald Trump during his 2024 campaign, which the then-candidate reposted and shared as genuine.

“The Life of a Showgirl” singer is not the only celebrity to pursue these kinds of trademarks. In January, attorneys for actor Matthew McConaughey secured eight trademarks from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office including a sound trademark of his catchphrase “Alright, alright, alright.”

Attorneys for the entertainment law firm Yorn Levine, which represented McConaughey, told Variety the trademarks were filed in an attempt to protect his voice and likeness from unauthorized use by AI, and to protect him in developing new opportunities using AI.

Last year, McConaughey made a deal with voice-cloning company ElevenLabs that will allow its artificial intelligence technology to replicate his voice.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...