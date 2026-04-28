Skip to main content
Haze icon
78º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Nearly 650 Laurel Ridge Treatment Center employees to be laid off
‘Dances With Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault
3 homes evacuated after gas line hit in south Bexar County neighborhood, CPS Energy says
Relief is ahead! Two fronts = cooler weather, small storm chances
Son of NISD staff member killed in crash outside elementary school reflects on family’s loss
NEISD trustees vote to comply with TEA, waive student cell phone policy after investigation
Latest traffic updates around San Antonio
Game room owner arrested, charged with felony, weeks after she told KSAT she thought business was legal

Entertainment

WNBA star Caitlin Clark to publish a children's book based on her life

Hillel Italie

Associated Press

1 / 2
FILE - Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in action during a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky in Indianapolis, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)
This cover image released by Random House Books for Young Readers shows "EXTRAordinary! A Little EXTRA to Reach BIG Dreams" by Caitlin Clark, illustrated by Adriana Predoi. (Random House Books for Young Readers via AP)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

FILE - Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in action during a WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky in Indianapolis, May 17, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast, File)

NEW YORKCaitlin Clark will have a picture book out this fall based on her own life, one she knows is like few others’.

Random House Books for Young Readers announced Tuesday that “EXTRAordinary! A Little EXTRA to Reach BIG Dreams” will be published Nov. 3. In rhyming verse, the WNBA star shares a message about the importance of effort and support.

Recommended Videos

Clark, whose book features illustrations by Adriana Predoi, was inspired by an inscription above the mirror that hung in her childhood bedroom: “The difference between ordinary and extraordinary is the little EXTRA.”

“Basketball has given me so many incredible opportunities, but what has always meant the most to me are the people who’ve supported me along the way,” Clark said in a statement. “I hope this book reminds kids that they’re never alone in chasing their dreams and that giving a little extra to the people and moments is what makes them EXTRAordinary.”

The 24-year-old Indiana Fever guard, widely credited with raising the profile of women's basketball, returned to action recently after injuries limited her to 13 games in 2025. She scored seven points Saturday in a preseason victory over the New York Liberty.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Loading...