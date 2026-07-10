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Entertainment

Dustin Hoffman and 'cricket royalty' Sachin Tendulkar among celebrities at Wimbledon

Associated Press

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Actor Dustin Hoffman watches a Alexander Zverev of Germany defeats Arthur Fery of Britain during their men's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Former Indian cricket player Sachin Tendulkar sits in the Royal Box as he watches the men's singles semifinal matches on Center Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Fashion editor Anna Wintour, centre, film director Baz Luhrmann, left and fashion designer Tom Ford watch the Arthur Fery of Britain against Alexander Zverev of Germany men's singles semifinal match from the Royal Box on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Netherlands football player Virgil van Dijk watches the men's singles semifinal matches from the Royal Box on Center Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Actor Benedict Cumberbatch applauds as he watches the men's singles semifinal matches from the Royal Box on Center Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara watch the men's singles semifinal match between Arthur Fery of Britain and Alexander Zverev of Germany from the Royal Box on Centre Court at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Actor Damian Lewis attends the royal box on day 12 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Actor Hugh Laurie, left, attends the royal box on day 12 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Actor Dustin Hoffman watches a Alexander Zverev of Germany defeats Arthur Fery of Britain during their men's singles semifinal match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

LONDON – American actor Dustin Hoffman and cricket great Sachin Tendulkar were among the celebrities at Wimbledon on Friday to watch defending champion Jannik Sinner play Novak Djokovic on Centre Court.

British actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Hugh Laurie and Damian Lewis watched from the Royal Box, as did fashion designer Tom Ford and Anna Wintour.

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Tendulkar, considered one of the greatest cricketers ever, retired in 2013 after playing in his 200th test match. Wimbledon called him “ cricket royalty.” Another former cricket star, Brian Lara of the West Indies, was also in the Royal Box, an area reserved for special guests invited by the All England Club.

Netherlands defender and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was also a guest. The Dutch were eliminated at the World Cup in the round of 32.

The 88-year-old Hoffman wasn't in the Royal Box, though he was a guest there in 2024.

Earlier on Centre Court, Alexander Zverev advanced to Sunday's final by beating British wild card Arthur Fery.

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AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.