5 'can't miss' events this weekend

SAN ANTONIO - There is always something going on in San Antonio. Here are our top five events you shouldn't miss this weekend.

An Evening with Bill Maher

The veteran comedian brings his latest standup tour to the Majestic Theater on Saturday. For the past 14 years, Maher has been seen regularly on HBO show "Real Time." Tickets are still available.

11th Annual Blues Festival

A full day of blues music can be heard at Luckenbach Dance Hall on Saturday. The lineup features Zach Day, Hubby Jenkins, Jeff Plankenhom and several other bands. The event runs from noon to 9 p.m., and Dance Hall tickets are sold out but grounds-only tickets are available at the gate.

Rampage vs. Tucson Roadrunners

With 22 wins so far his season, our hockey team is getting ready to battle the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday at the AT&T Center. The game starts at 7 p.m., and it is $2 beer night. Tickets are still available.

Monster Jam

The big trucks take over the Alamodome on Saturday and Sunday. This yearly event is for the whole family. Tickets start at $15 and are still available. Don't forget the Alamodome has a clear bag policy.

Soup Cook Off 2018

It's the perfect weather to enjoy a soup cook-off on Sunday at The Block SA. From noon to 5 p.m., eventgoers can decide which food truck has the best soup. It is a free event but for $10 you can try up to seven soups.

