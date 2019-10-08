First look at Day of the Dead river parade barges

SAN ANTONIO - Day of the Dead San Antonio will reveal the first of its trajineras arriving from Mexico ready to delight and entertain residents during the Catrinas on the River Parade, a new parade illuminating the San Antonio River with the spirit of the Day of the Dead on Nov. 1.

This first-ever Día de los Muertos river parade will feature 16 custom-made trajineras, barges that mirror the colorful, flat-bottom gondola-like traijneras in Xochimilco, a UNESCO World Heritage Site just south of Mexico City.

Special Section: Day of the Dead

The Catrinas on the River Parade will feature more than 22 barges spotlighting local San Antonio organizations, special guests and dignitaries, with San Antonio's famous Go Rio barges joining the trajineras for a fabulous night on the river. The San Antonio River Walk Association is helping bring the Catrinas on the River Parade to life and River Walk visitors will enjoy roving dancers and giant calaveras, or skulls, placed throughout the River Walk during the festival.

The parade will be broadcast live on KSAT 12 and on KSAT.com.

The river parade also serves as the grand opening of Day of the Dead San Antonio, launching the festival with a special ceremony afloat a barge as the parade kicks off. Mariachis and Day of the Dead dancers portraying La Danza de Las Mojigangas will fill the Arneson River Theater as part of the kick-off celebration. Mojigangas, or giant dancing puppet figures, are a traditional part of Day of the Dead festivities, providing the perfect start to the Day of the Dead San Antonio festival in La Villita Nov. 1-3.

Day of the Dead San Antonio makes its debut this fall as a citywide celebration with a full slate of events never before experienced in San Antonio.

Building on traditional "Día de los Muertos" celebrations, Day of the Dead San Antonio includes the "Catrinas on the River Parade"; as well as 5K race that celebrates life by running through one of the city's oldest cemeteries on Nov. 2; and a three-day festival filling La Villita with music, food, celebration and remembrance Nov. 1–3; as well as exhibitions and activities across the city. Day of the Dead San Antonio's cultural events, activities and exhibitions will combine to create a festival unique to San Antonio, making the city the top destination to celebrate the holiday in the United States.

