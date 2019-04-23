GMSA @ 9 Medals for a Cause: Alzheimer's Association, North Park Lincoln

In the week leading up to Fiesta, and the days during, GMSA @ 9 will feature a Fiesta medal that is giving back to the San Antonio community.

While there are surely a slew of medals with proceeds going entirely back to good causes, we are highlighting at least 12 causes you can support with your purchase of a medal.

Today's medals support people in our community battling Alzheimer's Disease.

Tuesday April 23, 2019: Alzheimer's Association, North Park Lincoln beneffiting Alzheimer's Association

According to statistics from the Alzheimer's Association, more than 5 million people live with the disease across the country. It is the 6th leading cause of death in the United States and claimed 9,545 lives in texas in 2017.

Each summer, the association hosts The Longest Day on the summer solsitce, to "stand up to the darkness of Alzheimer's." Events are held all day to honor the people affected by the disease, raise money and awareness.

While most of the events are hosted on June 21, there are plenty held throughout the year. That includes the Beards vs. Beans event in San Antonio.

The brothers of Beards vs. Beans are hosting the Run to Remember walk/run this weekend, April 28, an official Fiesta event.

Read more about the event and the brothers' story here.

The Medals:

North Park Lincoln has dedicated all of the proceeds of their medals to the Alzheimer's Association since 2017. They are available for $10 at the dealership.

The association's official medal is available at their offices, at a suggested donation of $15.

