Gold Star Moms from San Antonio honored on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' show Thursday

A group of Gold Star moms from San Antonio were honored on Thursday's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

Gold Star Mothers is an organization for mothers who have lost a son or daughter in the service of our country.

The women were greeted and interviewed by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest during a segment called the "I in Live" where someone from the audience gets to tell some of their personal story.

The women were in New York City on their first Gold Star Moms Getaway to celebrate the legacy of their children who died in service.

During the segment, Ripa said the women were "certainly as brave as their sons."

