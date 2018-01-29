Kevin Hart's latest comedy tour to make stop in SA on November 1

SAN ANTONIO - Kevin Hart's latest comedy tour is making a stop in San Antonio in November and will perform at the AT&T Center on Nov. 1.

Tickets for the "The Kevin Hart Irresponsible Tour" will go on sale to the general public starting Wed. Jan. 31 at 11 a.m.

Hart’s last multi-city domestic and international "WHAT NOW" comedy tour sold out large venues all over the world. He was the first comedian to sell out an NFL stadium, selling over 50,000 tickets in one show at Lincoln Financial Field.

Internationally, Hart has sold out over a dozen arenas internationally, selling more than 150,000 tickets. His comedy tour has grossed over $100 million worldwide.

Hart's comedic reputation would grow with the release of his first stand-up album, "I'm a Grown Little Man", and then performances in the films "Think Like a Man", "Ride Along" "Get Hard", "Central Intelligence", "The Secret Life of Pets", and his latest, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle".

Hart's comedy tours began back in 2009 with his act titled "I'm a Grown Little Man," followed by "Seriously Funny" in 2010, "Laugh at My Pain" in 2011, and "Let Me Explain" in 2013. The most recent two acts were also released in movie theaters.

Hart made more than $15 million from the "Laugh at My Pain" tour, one of the year's top-selling.

