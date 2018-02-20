More 'Bigs' needed to mentor 'Littles'

SAN ANTONIO - Eric Lewis is a very patient "Little," the term Big Brothers, Big Sisters of America gives to the children the nonprofit serves.

He waited four years for Guillermo Miller, his "Big," the adult mentor the organization matches with the children.

"It was amazing. I finally felt like I had someone I could put all my trust in, and call my big brother, forever," Lewis said.

The long wait isn't uncommon for Big Brothers, Big Sisters of South Texas when it comes to men volunteers.

"We have lots of volunteers that come to our office, and primarily they are female volunteers," said BBBS Vice President of External Relations Christina Martinez. "And most of the kids on our waiting list are boys. So, we always have this disconnect between volunteers and the kids that need them."

Martinez said that Lewis and Miller are a great example of the organization's philosophy that every child can succeed and thrive, especially when they have an adult spending time with them.

"At first, I saw him in high school with problems, like learning how to read, or kind of getting those fundamental skills in order, and then transitioning into (someone) more self-reliant, knowledgeable," Miller said.

Santikos Theaters and the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo have teamed up to help organizations like Big Brothers, Big Sisters by donating proceeds from an online auction for the Santikos Super Star Experience Seats.

Auction winners will lasso a pair of stage-side tickets to watch the Rodeo!

Click here for more information about the auction.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.