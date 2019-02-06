Ready to kick up your boots? San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo kicks off Thursday

The 2019 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo kicks off Thursday.

The PRCA Rodeo gets underway at 7 p.m. followed by a concert featuring Aaron Watson. Those tickets start at $20.

But the rodeo itself isn't the only attraction. People can also visit the fairgrounds for food, livestock exhibits, shopping and shows.

Grounds admission is free on opening day with a voucher that can be obtained at H-E-B Plus locations in San Antonio, Lytle and Live Oak or by downloading the SARodeo app. Carnival ride tickets cost extra. Visitors can also park free from noon to 2 p.m. in lots 4, 6 and 7. For information on parking, visit this website.

Regular fairgrounds admission is $10 for adults and $5 for seniors 65 and older and children between the ages of 3 and 12. Children age 2 and under are free. The fairgrounds open daily at 8 a.m. The carnival opens Monday through Thursday at 4 p.m. and Friday through Sunday at 11 a.m.

The rodeo runs through Feb. 24.

