Rodeo announcer has big voice to fill

SAN ANTONIO - The 2018 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will not sound the same as in years past.

The most famous voice of the rodeo was silenced suddenly when Hadley Barrett died in March 2017.

Barrett was the man on the microphone at the rodeo for more than 50 years.

His death left behind a big voice to fill.

Barrett's son-in-law, Randy Corley, is stepping up to the vocal challenge.

"If you can go to 87 years old, finish up your greatest performance in your life at your favorite rodeo, and two days later go to God, well, that's not a bad life," Corley said about his father-in-law.

Related: More Rodeo Coverage

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.