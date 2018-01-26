Santikos Super Star Experience - bid on rodeo and concert seating and benefit a local charity

It's rodeo time and KSAT12 has a chance for you to get two tickets to the best Santikos Super Star Experience seats.

The Santikos Foundation and the San Antonio Area Foundation have teamed up with the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo and KSAT12 to auction off a “ Super Star Experience” for some lucky rodeo and concert winners!

Proceeds from your bids will all go toward non-profit agencies listed within the San Antonio Area Foundation, including:

Big Brothers and Big Sisters of South Texas

Kinetic Kids

Southwest Outreach for Older People (SWOOP)

St. Jude’s Ranch for the Children—Texas Region

The Prosthetic and Foundation

You can even choose which charity will receive your monetary donation!

By placing your bid, you could really make a difference in the lives of local residents who have special needs. Research the charities yourself, as you will be able to select which charity receives your money!

The “Super Star Experience” package includes: Cushy, theatre-style luxury recliners for 2, Dinner for 2 and a Round Trip Uber Ride or reserved parking (your choice!) for the concert you choose to bid on.

And just by registering your name and information will be automatically entered into a random drawing for a Santikos Family 4-pack and 4 tickets to the rodeo grounds.

If you would also like to place a bid on the “Star Experience” package, just click the “BID NOW” button and enter your information.