Stripes pays homage to 'Queen of Cumbia' with limited edition Selena cups

Stripes is unveiling three limited edition cups featuring the "Queen of Cumbia" herself, Selena.

The first cup features a black and white sketch of Selena Quintanilla on a blue, yellow and red pop art backdrop.

The first cup from the trio will be sold at Stripes stores across Texas and Louisiana for $3.99 plus tax beginning Saturday at 10 a.m. Officials with the convenience store say they expect the cups to sell fast.

The release dates for the other cups will be announced on the Stripes Facebook page.

Stripes will allow patrons to form a line outside the store at 8 a.m.

The collectible cups, which were designed from "the creative genius" of Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, are double wall-insulated, dishwasher safe and BPA free and can hold hot or cold beverages.

Stripes officials said it created new cups after seeing an overwhelming demand in the first release of collectible cups. This year's cups are designed in anticipation of the 2019 Fiesta de la Flor event in Corpus Christi, which runs from April 12 to 13.

The cups will also be sold as a set at Fiesta De La Flor.

